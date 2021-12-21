Green Hygienics (NASDAQ:GRYN) Shares Up 21.3%

Green Hygienics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GRYN)’s share price shot up 21.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.74 and last traded at $0.74. 41,338 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 42,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.11 and its 200 day moving average is $1.55.

About Green Hygienics (NASDAQ:GRYN)

Green Hygienics Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation and processing of industrial hemp and manufacturing of pharmaceutical grade bioactive cannabinoids. The company was founded on June 12, 2008 and is headquartered in Poway, CA.

