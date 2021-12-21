Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) Shares Up 12.6%

Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC) shot up 12.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.04 and last traded at $7.04. 346,154 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,287,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Greenland Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $79.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.57.

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Greenland Technologies had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $23.09 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Greenland Technologies Holding Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Greenland Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,763 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.47% of Greenland Technologies worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

About Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC)

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures transmission and drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and electric vehicles, and electric industrial vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers transmission products for forklift trucks that are used in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports.

