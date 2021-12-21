Grin Market Capitalization Hits $22.00 Million (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Grin has a market capitalization of $22.00 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Grin has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. One Grin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000490 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Grin

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 92,166,120 coins. The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

