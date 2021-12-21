Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) is Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s 3rd Largest Position

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,410 shares during the period. Group 1 Automotive accounts for approximately 1.6% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 0.48% of Group 1 Automotive worth $16,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPI. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Shares of Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $191.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $195.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.19 and a twelve month high of $212.23.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $9.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.09 by $0.53. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 34.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GPI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.20.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.06, for a total value of $1,005,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total transaction of $2,460,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,576 shares of company stock valued at $7,892,837. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.