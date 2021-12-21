Growth DeFi Price Down 2.4% This Week (GRO)

Growth DeFi (CURRENCY:GRO) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. One Growth DeFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $26.68 or 0.00054743 BTC on exchanges. Growth DeFi has a total market cap of $11.57 million and approximately $235,420.00 worth of Growth DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Growth DeFi has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004720 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00039316 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00006700 BTC.

Growth DeFi Coin Profile

GRO is a coin. Its launch date was February 27th, 2018. Growth DeFi’s total supply is 578,594 coins and its circulating supply is 433,577 coins. Growth DeFi’s official Twitter account is @GronDigital . Growth DeFi’s official website is growthdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, ” GRO is the core token of the Growth DeFi ecosystem, it can be staked (stkGRO) in order to share the profits generated by the ecosystem and have voting power over the stkGRO DAO. stkGRO is the tokenized representation of having GRO staked, holding stkGRO compared to GRO gives access to profit sharing and stkGRO can be used to delegate to candidates which then form the signers of the stkGRO DAO. “

