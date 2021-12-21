Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.07

Shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.07 and last traded at $5.21, with a volume of 161322 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.11.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVAL. Grupo Santander cut shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Scotiabank cut shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.20 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 7.96%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0212 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s payout ratio is presently 32.05%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 151.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 209.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile (NYSE:AVAL)

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA engages in the provision of financial services and products. It operates through the following segments: Banco de Bogota, Banco de Occidente, Banco AV Villas, Banco Popular, Corficolombiana, and Other. The Banco de Bogota segment offers banking services and products. The Banco de Occidente segment focuses on the corporate customers, government and government-owned entities, and retail customers.

