Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$34.52. Guardian Capital Group shares last traded at C$34.52, with a volume of 214 shares traded.
Separately, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Guardian Capital Group from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$930.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$34.92.
About Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG)
Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, charitable organizations, and family foundations.
