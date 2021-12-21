GWM Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 127.7% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 61.0% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 60.8% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $88,000.

Shares of MUB stock opened at $116.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.76. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $115.12 and a 12 month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

