GWM Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,178 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% in the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 20,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sofos Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.3% in the second quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter.

VMBS stock opened at $52.91 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $52.68 and a 1-year high of $54.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.26.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

