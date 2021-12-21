GYEN (GYEN) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.40 Million

GYEN (CURRENCY:GYEN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. In the last week, GYEN has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. GYEN has a market capitalization of $23.89 million and $1.40 million worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GYEN coin can now be bought for $0.0087 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00051611 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,990.74 or 0.08183048 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,725.04 or 0.99911156 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.27 or 0.00072319 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00047154 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002661 BTC.

About GYEN

GYEN’s total supply is 2,733,961,999 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

Buying and Selling GYEN

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using U.S. dollars.

