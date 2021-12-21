GYL Financial Synergies LLC Buys 1,588 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 0.8% of GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.75.

In related news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $5,435,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total transaction of $1,097,113.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,870,498 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NEE opened at $89.94 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.33 and a 12 month high of $92.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.54 and its 200-day moving average is $81.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.47 billion, a PE ratio of 74.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.33%.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

