GYL Financial Synergies LLC Cuts Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC decreased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 744 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 3.6% of GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

IVV opened at $456.92 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $363.38 and a 12 month high of $475.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $462.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $447.11.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

