GYL Financial Synergies LLC Purchases 1,933 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 30.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,316 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 1.4% of GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 137,204 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $45,039,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Home Depot by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 87,665 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth $578,000. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 8,417 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,763,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 13,723 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,505,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HD opened at $389.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $384.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $345.81. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.83.

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

