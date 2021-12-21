Hacken Token Achieves Market Cap of $59.26 Million (HAI)

Hacken Token (CURRENCY:HAI) traded 22.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. During the last seven days, Hacken Token has traded up 11.5% against the US dollar. Hacken Token has a market capitalization of $59.26 million and $11.07 million worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hacken Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000267 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00051264 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,990.29 or 0.08174966 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,661.80 or 0.99694111 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.23 or 0.00072167 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00047236 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Hacken Token Coin Profile

Hacken Token was first traded on April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 454,048,695 coins. The official website for Hacken Token is hacken.ai . The official message board for Hacken Token is medium.com/@hackenclub . Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

Hacken Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hacken Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hacken Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hacken Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

