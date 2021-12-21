Hacken Token (HAI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $60.39 Million

Hacken Token (CURRENCY:HAI) traded 16.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. Hacken Token has a total market cap of $60.39 million and approximately $2.66 million worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hacken Token has traded 25.9% higher against the US dollar. One Hacken Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000271 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00052378 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,021.57 or 0.08184661 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,232.89 or 1.00198251 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.61 or 0.00072477 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00047141 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002661 BTC.

About Hacken Token

Hacken Token’s genesis date was April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 453,970,991 coins. The official message board for Hacken Token is medium.com/@hackenclub . The official website for Hacken Token is hacken.ai . Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

