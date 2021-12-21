Haidilao International (OTCMKTS:HDALF) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF)’s stock price rose 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.17 and last traded at $2.17. Approximately 3,274 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 5,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.16.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.86.

About Haidilao International (OTCMKTS:HDALF)

Haidilao International Holding Ltd. operates as an investment holding company. The firm engages in restaurants operation and relevant delivery businesses. It focuses on Chinese cuisine restaurant brand on hot pot cuisine. The company was founded by Li Hai Yan, Shi Yong Hong, Shu Ping and Zhang Young on July 14, 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

