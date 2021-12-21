Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 88,265 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Corning by 249.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,970,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $203,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548,969 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Corning during the second quarter valued at about $60,871,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Corning by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,392,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,737,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,868 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Corning by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,346,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,263,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,400 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in Corning by 882.8% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,347,725 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $55,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $632,137.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GLW. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.92.

NYSE:GLW opened at $36.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.77. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $34.81 and a one year high of $46.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.15. The stock has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.09.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). Corning had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Corning Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

