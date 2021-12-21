Hammerson (HMSO) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Hammerson (LON: HMSO):

12/15/2021 – Hammerson had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 33 ($0.44) price target on the stock.

12/15/2021 – Hammerson had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 27 ($0.36) price target on the stock.

12/7/2021 – Hammerson had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 27 ($0.36) price target on the stock.

12/3/2021 – Hammerson had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 40 ($0.53) price target on the stock.

11/24/2021 – Hammerson had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

11/3/2021 – Hammerson had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 27 ($0.36) price target on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Hammerson had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 35 ($0.46) to GBX 31 ($0.41). They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of LON:HMSO opened at GBX 31.09 ($0.41) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 32.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 35.12. The firm has a market cap of £1.31 billion and a PE ratio of -1.28. Hammerson plc has a 12-month low of GBX 19.03 ($0.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 44.60 ($0.59).

In other Hammerson news, insider Habib Annous bought 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.42) per share, for a total transaction of £52,800 ($69,758.22).

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

