HAPI Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.30 Million (HAPI)

HAPI (CURRENCY:HAPI) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One HAPI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $35.38 or 0.00071971 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HAPI has a market capitalization of $19.15 million and $1.30 million worth of HAPI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HAPI has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004768 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00039639 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00006702 BTC.

HAPI Profile

HAPI is a coin. It was first traded on March 9th, 2021. HAPI’s total supply is 561,929 coins and its circulating supply is 541,303 coins. HAPI’s official Twitter account is @i_am_hapi_one

According to CryptoCompare, “HAPI is an on-chain cybersecurity protocol to create trustless Oracles. If connected to HAPI, any CEX like Coinbase or Binance will be warned in case stolen funds are deposited on their platform. An exchange will be able to block those funds until the situation is resolved. With the HAPI smart contract and the Oracle DEXs like Uniswap, Sushiswap will be able to identify suspicious wallet addresses and reject any transaction request to prevent money laundering. With a decentralized security audit database, DEXs and CEXs can access info on whether the specific smart contract has undergone a security audit. If not audited, the crypto exchange can notify the trader on possible risks or even impose a limit for buy/sell order amount, or restrict any operations with such high-risk tokens. “

Buying and Selling HAPI

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HAPI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HAPI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HAPI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

