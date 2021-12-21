Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Hits New 1-Year High at $4.92

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.92 and last traded at $4.65, with a volume of 1000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.61.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Harbour Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Harbour Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Harbour Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Harbour Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.07.

Harbour Energy Plc is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration and production of upstream oil and gas. It focuses its operations in Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Norway. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

