Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,315.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Hargreaves Lansdown to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from 1,460.00 to 1,315.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of HRGLY remained flat at $$35.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 75 shares, compared to its average volume of 302. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.59. Hargreaves Lansdown has a fifty-two week low of $33.91 and a fifty-two week high of $51.04.

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. The company was founded by Peter Kendal Hargreaves and Stephen Philip Lansdown in July 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

