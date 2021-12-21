Hartford Investment Management Co. Buys 10,066 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 31.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,066 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $5,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 100.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 211.4% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

DFS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seaport Research Partners raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.17.

NYSE DFS opened at $109.62 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.99. The stock has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.70. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $81.27 and a 12-month high of $135.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 11.96%.

In other news, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total value of $396,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total transaction of $2,720,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

