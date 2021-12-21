Hartford Investment Management Co. Cuts Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,317 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $7,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADP. Amundi purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth about $449,404,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,963,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,540,285,000 after buying an additional 769,762 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 19,774.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 694,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after buying an additional 691,313 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,546,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,671,000 after buying an additional 555,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 26.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,575,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $511,512,000 after buying an additional 543,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADP. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $247.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.57.

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.63, for a total transaction of $8,212,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $467,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 122,767 shares of company stock worth $28,451,649 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ADP opened at $229.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.31 and a 1-year high of $241.18. The company has a market capitalization of $96.65 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.14.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Article: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.