Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $5.03 Million Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,772 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $5,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNPS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,773,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,695,386,000 after acquiring an additional 65,086 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,257,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,725,801,000 after acquiring an additional 23,588 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 4.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,755,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,035,728,000 after acquiring an additional 147,404 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 4.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,905,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $799,333,000 after acquiring an additional 134,793 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 6.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,744,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $756,802,000 after acquiring an additional 165,343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $346.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.13. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.69 and a 1-year high of $365.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $338.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $310.31.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 18.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.13, for a total value of $4,226,675.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Geus Aart De sold 64,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.55, for a total value of $23,428,706.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,286 shares of company stock valued at $69,294,222 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNPS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America cut Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.50.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.