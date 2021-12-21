Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $8.92 Million Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,528 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $8,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 79.6% during the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 182.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 485.8% during the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. 59.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

MO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet lowered Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.13.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $48.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $88.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.49 and its 200-day moving average is $47.21. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.48%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 243.24%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.