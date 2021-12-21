Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 1,241 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in Roper Technologies by 185.0% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 33.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 84 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.50, for a total transaction of $951,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,185 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROP opened at $467.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $478.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $474.63. The company has a market capitalization of $49.23 billion, a PE ratio of 44.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $365.23 and a 12 month high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.35%.

ROP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $510.15.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

