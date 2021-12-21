Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 16,965 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,285 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 16,965 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $8,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COP. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 45.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 70,170 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,273,000 after acquiring an additional 21,883 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,542 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $14,283,000 after acquiring an additional 9,107 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 5.2% in the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 7,868 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP opened at $68.60 on Tuesday. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $38.77 and a 1-year high of $77.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.07 and a 200 day moving average of $64.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.76%.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $686,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $2,063,807.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Societe Generale cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.13.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

