Harvest Finance (FARM) Price Hits $92.60 on Major Exchanges

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. One Harvest Finance coin can now be bought for $92.60 or 0.00189246 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Harvest Finance has a total market cap of $60.66 million and $9.33 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Harvest Finance has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00012523 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000660 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Harvest Finance Profile

FARM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 677,770 coins and its circulating supply is 655,037 coins. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

