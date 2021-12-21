Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) rose 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.27 and last traded at $19.15. Approximately 10,330 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,151,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.78.

HA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Wolfe Research cut Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.36. The company has a market cap of $977.60 million, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 2.13.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $180.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.82 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 79.33% and a negative net margin of 17.16%. Hawaiian’s quarterly revenue was up 137.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.76) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hawaiian news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $48,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Donald J. Carty sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $356,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HA. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Hawaiian by 7.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 6,976 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Hawaiian by 22.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 15,162 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hawaiian during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Hawaiian by 18.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 91,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Hawaiian during the second quarter worth about $1,293,000. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

About Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA)

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

