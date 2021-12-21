Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $19.37

Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.37 and last traded at $19.37, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.37.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Hays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.89 and a 200-day moving average of $20.03.

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

