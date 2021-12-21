HCR Wealth Advisors Has $3.34 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

HCR Wealth Advisors decreased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,307 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Tesla were worth $3,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in Tesla by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments grew its position in shares of Tesla by 5,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Tesla from $660.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Tesla from $800.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Tesla from $764.00 to $888.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $805.90.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total value of $777,287.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 295,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $969.83, for a total transaction of $286,307,393.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,693,510 shares of company stock valued at $3,955,273,899. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $916.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,032.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $814.74. The stock has a market cap of $920.41 billion, a PE ratio of 291.24, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 2.03. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $539.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

