Head-To-Head Contrast: Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) vs. Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA)

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) and Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.0% of Blink Charging shares are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of Blink Charging shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Blink Charging and Volta Inc – Class A’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blink Charging -285.50% -24.20% -22.86% Volta Inc – Class A N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Blink Charging and Volta Inc – Class A’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blink Charging $6.23 million 179.91 -$17.85 million ($1.10) -24.15 Volta Inc – Class A N/A N/A -$28.04 million N/A N/A

Blink Charging has higher revenue and earnings than Volta Inc – Class A.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Blink Charging and Volta Inc – Class A, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blink Charging 0 3 3 0 2.50 Volta Inc – Class A 0 1 5 0 2.83

Blink Charging currently has a consensus price target of $38.50, suggesting a potential upside of 44.95%. Volta Inc – Class A has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 69.93%. Given Volta Inc – Class A’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Volta Inc – Class A is more favorable than Blink Charging.

Summary

Volta Inc – Class A beats Blink Charging on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co. engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D. Farkas on October 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, FL.

About Volta Inc – Class A

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

