Helix Achieves Market Cap of $81,500.46 (HLIX)

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded 30.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. One Helix coin can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Helix has a total market capitalization of $81,500.46 and $20.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Helix has traded down 36.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00028821 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000273 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000653 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 35% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000049 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000160 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000196 BTC.

About Helix

Helix (CRYPTO:HLIX) is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 36,821,028 coins. Helix’s official message board is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin . Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Helix’s official website is helix-crypto.com . The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Helix Coin Trading

