Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Trading 8% Higher

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) traded up 8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.51 and last traded at $3.51. 34,881 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,141,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.15 million, a P/E ratio of -16.57 and a beta of 3.20.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $180.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 931,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 68,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

