Helpico (HELP) Price Hits $0.0148 on Top Exchanges

Helpico (CURRENCY:HELP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Over the last week, Helpico has traded 9% lower against the dollar. Helpico has a market cap of $350.70 and $2.00 worth of Helpico was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helpico coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0148 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.56 or 0.00051633 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,051.33 or 0.08183875 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,401.18 or 0.99792657 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.68 or 0.00072076 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00047122 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002643 BTC.

About Helpico

Helpico’s total supply is 5,008,576 coins and its circulating supply is 23,628 coins. Helpico’s official Twitter account is @Helpico_Coin . Helpico’s official website is www.helpico.io

Buying and Selling Helpico

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helpico directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helpico should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helpico using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

