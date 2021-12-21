HempCoin Reaches Market Cap of $1.82 Million (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Over the last seven days, HempCoin has traded down 5% against the dollar. One HempCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. HempCoin has a total market cap of $1.82 million and $48.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,401.55 or 0.98458243 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00047726 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004864 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00031165 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $616.83 or 0.01254745 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003760 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

HempCoin Profile

HempCoin (CRYPTO:THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 264,511,882 coins and its circulating supply is 264,376,732 coins. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org . The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

