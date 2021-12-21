Herc (NYSE:HRI) Shares Gap Down to $161.31

Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $161.31, but opened at $153.17. Herc shares last traded at $150.43, with a volume of 1,752 shares.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Herc from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Herc from $143.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Herc from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Herc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Herc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $179.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $550.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.06 million. Herc had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Herc news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 29,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.40, for a total value of $5,404,784.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 78,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.23, for a total value of $13,792,353.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 196,622 shares of company stock valued at $35,259,811. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Herc by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 94,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,646,000 after purchasing an additional 26,084 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE purchased a new position in Herc during the second quarter worth $7,429,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Herc by 110.5% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Herc by 3.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 425,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,635,000 after acquiring an additional 14,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Herc by 2.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

About Herc (NYSE:HRI)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

