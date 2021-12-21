HEROcoin (PLAY) Hits Market Capitalization of $7.49 Million

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. During the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded 34.3% higher against the US dollar. HEROcoin has a market capitalization of $7.49 million and $45,896.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HEROcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0301 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004733 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00039253 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00006745 BTC.

HEROcoin Coin Profile

HEROcoin (PLAY) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,635,618 coins. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

HEROcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEROcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HEROcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

