Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Director Anthony F. Crudele Purchases 1,677 Shares

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Director Anthony F. Crudele acquired 1,677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.25 per share, with a total value of $116,132.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

HIBB stock traded up $3.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.30. 19,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,534. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.21 and a 200-day moving average of $84.11. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.86 and a 52-week high of $101.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $948.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.92.

Get Hibbett Sports alerts:

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 47.07%. The company had revenue of $381.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 11.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Hibbett Sports’s payout ratio is 9.15%.

HIBB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.83.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 0.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 9,242 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 43,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 5,633 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.