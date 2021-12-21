Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) is Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s 4th Largest Position

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,250 shares during the period. Hibbett Sports makes up approximately 1.6% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned 1.48% of Hibbett Sports worth $15,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HIBB. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 731.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Hibbett Sports alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on HIBB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.83.

Shares of NASDAQ HIBB opened at $65.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $894.50 million, a P/E ratio of 5.98, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.92. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.86 and a 1 year high of $101.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.11.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 47.07%. The firm had revenue of $381.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.15%.

In related news, SVP David Mitchell Benck purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.34 per share, with a total value of $148,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael E. Longo acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.08 per share, for a total transaction of $350,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 7,100 shares of company stock valued at $506,580 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett Sports Profile

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB).

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.