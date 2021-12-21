Hive Hits 24 Hour Volume of $34.31 Million (HIVE)

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 21st. One Hive coin can now be bought for $1.47 or 0.00003017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hive has traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. Hive has a total market cap of $565.29 million and $34.31 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hive alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000161 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000418 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004161 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000296 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Hive Coin Profile

Hive (HIVE) is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 385,705,805 coins. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hive’s official website is hive.io. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Hive Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.