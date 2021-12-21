HMS Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

HMS Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,260 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,468 shares during the quarter. Fortinet makes up 1.5% of HMS Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $3,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 5.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,530 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 107,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 193,368 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,059,000 after acquiring an additional 21,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 18,985 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.47, for a total value of $798,842.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.84, for a total value of $526,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,451 shares of company stock valued at $5,455,472. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

FTNT traded down $6.16 on Tuesday, reaching $324.37. 9,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,747,551. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $328.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $296.35. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.31 and a fifty-two week high of $355.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.03 billion, a PE ratio of 99.56, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $867.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.21 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 17.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTNT has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Fortinet from $345.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Fortinet from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Fortinet from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.73.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

