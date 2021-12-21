HMS Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

HMS Capital Management LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.31. 4,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,298. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.74. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $83.69 and a 12 month high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

