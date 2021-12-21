HMS Capital Management LLC Has $1.97 Million Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

HMS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Floor & Decor accounts for approximately 0.9% of HMS Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at about $354,734,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 7.6% in the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 91.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 28.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 391.9% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FND shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $139.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.00.

In other Floor & Decor news, Director Peter Starrett sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.64, for a total transaction of $1,336,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 4,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $628,829.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 23,135 shares of company stock valued at $3,116,814 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Floor & Decor stock traded up $2.68 on Tuesday, hitting $123.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,393. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.38 and a 200 day moving average of $120.38. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.20 and a twelve month high of $145.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.40, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.87.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $876.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.39 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Article: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.