HMS Capital Management LLC Has $10.58 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

HMS Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 5.0% of HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $10,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,230.8% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 71.9% in the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,696 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 80.2% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $65,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.63. The stock had a trading volume of 39,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,838,145. The business has a fifty day moving average of $164.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.47. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.50 and a fifty-two week high of $167.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.