HMS Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

HMS Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. ASML makes up about 1.3% of HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 9.5% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 1,100.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 275.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the second quarter worth about $203,000. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. New Street Research downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $660.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $815.71.

Shares of ASML traded up $12.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $765.71. 7,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952,054. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $802.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $776.32. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $459.48 and a 52-week high of $895.93. The company has a market cap of $313.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.06, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.11.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. ASML had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The company’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 15.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a $2.0938 dividend. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 22.45%.

About ASML

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

