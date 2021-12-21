HMS Capital Management LLC Sells 477 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

HMS Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,426 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Veeva Systems by 2,514.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Veeva Systems by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VEEV traded up $5.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $255.84. The company had a trading volume of 5,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,343. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $235.74 and a 12 month high of $343.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $296.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $306.60. The company has a market cap of $39.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.90, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.78.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 16.16%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VEEV has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $356.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $385.00 to $327.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.61.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.29, for a total value of $513,919.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total transaction of $28,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,627 shares of company stock worth $7,158,200. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

