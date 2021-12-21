Ho Shin Sells 5,824 Shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Stock

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) General Counsel Ho Shin sold 5,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $60,394.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
NYSE:YEXT traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.54. 1,228,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,077,435. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.28 and a 200 day moving average of $12.50. Yext, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $20.23.
Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 41.14%. The firm had revenue of $99.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Yext’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Yext, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on YEXT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Yext in a report on Friday, September 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Yext from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yext presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.90.
About Yext
Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.
Featured Article: Why are trading ranges significant?
Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.