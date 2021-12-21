Ho Shin Sells 5,824 Shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Stock

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) General Counsel Ho Shin sold 5,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $60,394.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:YEXT traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.54. 1,228,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,077,435. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.28 and a 200 day moving average of $12.50. Yext, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $20.23.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 41.14%. The firm had revenue of $99.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Yext’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Yext, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YEXT. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yext by 137.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Yext in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Yext by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Yext in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Yext in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on YEXT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Yext in a report on Friday, September 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Yext from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yext presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

About Yext

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

