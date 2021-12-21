HoDooi Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.02 Million (HOD)

HoDooi (CURRENCY:HOD) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. One HoDooi coin can now be bought for about $0.0436 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HoDooi has traded up 20.7% against the US dollar. HoDooi has a total market cap of $8.83 million and $1.02 million worth of HoDooi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HoDooi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00051560 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,986.36 or 0.08215076 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,536.54 or 1.00023870 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.27 or 0.00072688 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00046954 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002651 BTC.

HoDooi Profile

HoDooi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 202,785,121 coins. HoDooi’s official Twitter account is @hodooicom

HoDooi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HoDooi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HoDooi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HoDooi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HoDooi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HoDooi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.