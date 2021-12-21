HoDooi (HOD) Price Hits $0.0436

HoDooi (CURRENCY:HOD) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. HoDooi has a total market cap of $8.83 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of HoDooi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HoDooi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0436 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HoDooi has traded up 20.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00051560 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,986.36 or 0.08215076 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,536.54 or 1.00023870 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.27 or 0.00072688 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00046954 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002651 BTC.

About HoDooi

HoDooi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 202,785,121 coins. HoDooi’s official Twitter account is @hodooicom

HoDooi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HoDooi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HoDooi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HoDooi using one of the exchanges listed above.

